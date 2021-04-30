BIRDS 365: Merrill Reese Drops in to Discuss DeVonta Smith

The legendary voice of the Eagles is warming up the pipes to call some DeVonta Smith big plays

PHILADELPHIA - The legendary voice of the Eagles drops by BIRDS 365 to break down the Eagles move up in the first round to take Alabama Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith.

Reese discusses the traits of the former Alabama star as well as his potential impact on the Eagles' new offense under rookie head coach Nick Sirianni.

Reese also offers his first impressions of the energetic and enthusiastic Sirianni and his thoughts on how the cornerbacks coming off the board affected the Eagles and potential Day 2 avenues for Howie Roseman.

ESPN's Mike Golic, who is set to announce the Eagles' second-round pick on Friday night, bowed out due to his duties in Cleveland taking him away but the former Birds defensive tackle will be back soon.

Jody Mac and John McMullen break down the entire first round including the top nine picks that led to Philadelphia's selection of Smith.

The stunning Aaron Rodgers power play taking place in Green Bay is also discussed as is whether one of the best of all-time is a legitimate option for the Eagles moving forward.

Listen to the entire April 30 edition of BIRDS 365 here:

To watch on-demand at any time please subscribe to the JAKIB Media YouTube page by banging the link.

John McMullen contributes Eagles coverage for SI.com's EagleMaven and is the NFL Insider for JAKIB Media. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody McDonald every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on both PhillyVoice.com and YouTube. John is also the host of his own show "Extending the Play" on AM1490 in South Jersey. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s EagleMaven and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.