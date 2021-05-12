BIRDS 365: Mike Quick and Former NFL GM Randy Mueller

Mike Quick talks Eagles WRs and Randy Mueller takes you inside the world of an NFL GM

PHILADELPHIA - Happy NFL schedule day and BIRDS 365 celebrates it with a couple of great guests: former All-Pro receiver Mike Quick and Randy Mueller, the ex-GM of the Saints and Dolphins as well as a past NFL Executive of the Year.

Quick, now the Eagles' color analyst opposite play-by-play voice Merrill Reese, gives his thoughts on first-round pick DeVonta Smith and why Philadelphia's WR room might be underrated.

He also gives the skinny on Doug Pederson returning to town for Quick's celebrity golf tournament this weekend and gives an early scouting report on new coach Nick Sirianni.

Other topics discussed include broadcasting with no fans last season and that the difference a full Lincoln Financial Field means to the Eagles and how the NFL is smarter in the way offseason work is handled now.

In Hour 2 Mueller explains how difficult it is to build a roster with over 16 percent of the salary cap earmarked toward someone playing for another team.

The former GM also expressed just how important communication is to accomplish the job and notes he wasn't big on celebrating draft picks and the unintended consequences of that.

Mueller breaks down the Aaron Rodgers situation as well and the Tom Donahoe-Howie Roseman dust-up on draft night and Nick Saban's evolution as a texter.

You can listen to the entire May 12 edition of BIRDS 365 here:

