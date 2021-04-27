BIRDS 365: Trey Wingo and NFL Draft Bible's Ric Serritella

Trey Wingo stops by to drop some news about his coverage of the NFL Draft and Ric Serritella offers up some potential surprise first-round picks

PHILADELPHIA - With the NFL Draft looming former ESPN draft host Trey Wingo stopped by to break the news of his latest venture with FOX Sports Digital.

Wingo, also the former host of "Wingo and Golic," will host the "Watch Party" for Fox Sports during the NFL Draft. He also breaks down the evolution of the league and how it's changed drafting plus why teams are more willing to give up on quarterbacks sooner and why that might not be the correct answer all the time.

A pro's pro, Wingo also drops some Bill Bergey and Andre Waters references and also tells Jody McDonald and John McMullen when it was time to hand things over to Mel [Kiper] on Day 3 of the draft.

Serritella stops by to play referee between Jody and John on Devonta Smith, with the former readying the bust for the Heisman Trophy winner in Canton and the latter saying he's a good prospect who doesn't necessarily fit for the Eagles.

Serritella also breaks down the recent veteran QB rumors that could shift the top of the draft and give out a few names who could be surprise first-round picks.

