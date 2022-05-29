Boston Scott Ready to Accept Whatever Role Awaits, Despite Challenges

The Eagles RB admitted it's not easy to not know his role from week-to-week, but says his job is to show up and do what you're supposed to do

PHILADELPHIA – Boston Scott was nothing more than an afterthought, a spare part, early in the rookie season of Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni.

It wasn’t until Week 7 that he earned his first carry.

That has been the story of Scott’s career, which began in 2018 as a sixth-round draft pick of the New Orleans Saints. He’s a role player, but one who has learned to play his role well.

“I’m not really worried about what my role is or isn’t,” said Scott last week. “I come here, and I show up and work. I just want to be a little bit better than I was last year, competing against myself, and wherever the cards fall, that’s where they fall.”

Last year’s hand was slow in developing.

Sirianni didn’t realize until midseason the full house that he had.

The coach tried an offense heavy on the pass and limited his backfield to just two running backs.

Both strategies were flawed.

The Eagles weren’t ready to be a passing team right out of the gate, and never really became one as the season went along, hence the additions of A.J. Brown and Zach Pascal. Nor was using just Miles Sanders and rookie Kenny Gainwell as the only two running backs the right approach.

Incredibly, Sanders and Gainwell were the only two RBs to take a handoff from Hurts in the first six weeks of the season. Yes, mobile QB Jalen Hurts ran and even WR Jalen Reagor got a carry for 12 yards in Week 4’s loss to the Chiefs.

In a Week 3 blowout to the Cowboys, Sanders and Gainwell combined for just three – three – carries.

The result was a hard-to-stomach 2-5 start that had many saying Sirianni was going to be a one-and-done coach.

Then in Week 7, Sanders got hurt in Las Vegas.

Scott took the field and had seven runs for 24 yards.

The next week, the dust really came off, as did the wraps on the run game. Jordan Howard was activated from the practice squad when Sanders went on IR with an ankle injury.

In Week 8, Scott had 12 carries for 60 yards, Howard 12 carries for 57 yards. The Eagles throttled the Lions and, with a new-look offense that featured the running game, and the team closed on a 7-3 run and finished as the top rushing attack in the NFL.

Scott?

He ended his season with a team-high seven touchdowns despite not playing in the first six-and-a-half games.

Now, who knows what his role will look like this year. Chances are, he will play behind Sanders and Gainwell again, but maybe he won’t be buried on the bench.

The Eagles thought enough of him that, even though they didn’t tender him a contract when he became a restricted free agent at the end of the season, a deal that would have been for $2.4 million which would have also been the salary cap hit, they gave him a contract for one year shortly after free agency began.

His contract is for $1.75 with $1.1M guaranteed but can be worth $2.25M.

Scott said he kept his options open, but the Eagles stayed in contact as free agency approached.

“I think as a businessman, I think it’s important to always keep things open, but at the end of the day we chose what was best for the team, for me, for my future,” he said. “That’s a credit to this entire organization. They’ve always carried themselves with tremendous amount of poise, kept things cordial, and maintained that good relationship.

"We were on good terms whenever the season was over. So, that line of communication stayed open the entire time and it’s always been nothing but love on both sides.”

As much as Scott is willing to accept whatever role is handed him, he admits not knowing from week to week can be challenging.

“There are definitely some difficulties and some challenges with that,” he said. “I think continuity is a big thing, but at the end of the day, this is the NFL. Your job is to show up and when you’re presented with those opportunities, maximize those opportunities. Period.

"No excuses. Nobody within those lines cares about what’s going on in your life. Your job is to show up and do what you’re supposed to do. That’s what I try to focus on the most, but it can be difficult, yeah.”

