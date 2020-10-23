PHILADELPHIA – One of the smallest players on the field once again played Giant-killer.

Boston Scott, all 5-6, 200 pounds of him, made an 18-yard touchdown catch with 40 seconds left in the game that proved to the winning points in a 22-21 victory by the Eagles over the New York Giants on Thursday night at Lincoln Financial Field.

“He wasn’t the primary read on that play,” said quarterback Carson Wentz, who threw two touchdown passes in the final quarter to complete a comeback from 11 points down. “I stepped up in the pocket, the guy had pretty good coverage, but giving Boston a chance to make a play and he did. He plays bigger than whatever he is, 5-7, he plays bigger than that.

“He made a great play. I was pretty surprised we pulled it off when I threw it, I thought it was a little high, but like I said, he plays bigger than he is.”

Last year, Scott had four touchdowns and 266 yards from scrimmage against the Giants in two games. On Thursday night, with Miles Sanders out with a knee injury, he had 46 yards rushing on 12 carries and 46 yards on three catches and the game-winning score, which was the first TD reception of his career.

“It’s just the next game,” said Scott matter-of-factly. “I love playing football it doesn’t really matter who it is, I just love going out there and being able to contribute to the team.”

It was the eighth straight win by the Eagles over their rivals from North Jersey and 12th win in their last 13 meetings. The win also spoiled the homecoming for New York’s first-year coach Joe Judge, who was raised in the Philadelphia suburbs.

The Eagles will take it.

The NFC East isn’t any great shakes, but now at 2-4-1 with 10 days off until the Dallas Cowboys visit, the Eagles needed this win.

They trailed 21-10 with 6 minutes, 18 seconds left in the game, and had struggled all night in the red zone.

They had seven trips inside the New York 20 and had only one touchdown and a field goal to show for them with Jake Elliott's missed 29-yard field goal one of the misfires.

But on the final two visits into the red zone, the Eagles never faltered.

Wentz hit Greg Ward from three yards out with 4:38 remaining in the fourth quarter, with the big play a 59-yard completion to rookie John Hightower, the second week in a row Hightower made a catch for 50-or-more yards.

The second TD conversion in the red zone came on Scott’s catch. It was a huge play that came right after Jason Kelce was called for a face mask penalty, moving the ball from the New York 3-yard line to the 18.

The penalty could have been deflating, except Scott’s catch, on a nice throw from Wentz, didn’t let Kelce’s infraction become a major part of a losing storyline.

“I don’t know what happened on the penalty, but obviously being down there, that was a tough penalty to have and Kelce felt terrible about it,” said Wentz. “We had to find a way to make a play and we did.”

The Giants got the ball back with 40 seconds to play, but Brandon Graham’s team-leading sixth sack forced a fumble from Giants QB Daniel Jones that Vinny Curry recovered to seal the win.

“That’s one of the reasons why BG is a captain on this team, a leader on this team because he’s a guy who just goes out there and does his job,” said safety Jalen Mills. “He’s not a guy who tries to force plays. He lets the plays come to him, and for some reason, he’s a guy who comes up clutch in the fourth quarter for us.”

It was one of three turnovers forced by Philadelphia, with Josh Sweat forcing a fumble that Rodney McLeod recovered and Mills scoring an interception, the fifth of his Eagles career.

For Wentz, it was his second straight game that he led a fourth-quarter comeback.

Last week, the charge fell short on a failed two-point conversion, though he threw two TDs in the final quarter and rushed for another.

Against the Giants, he threw two TDs and ran for his fifth score of the season, which gave the Eagles a 7-0 lead on their first possession of the game.

It was the first time the Eagles scored on their opening possession of the game since the opener when they went 62 yards on six plays and capped the drive with a 5-yard TD to Zach Ertz, who was put on Injured Reserve on Thursday and will miss the next two games at a minimum.

The drive against New York to start the game spanned 11 plays, 6:15, and traveled 75 yards. Wentz was four-for-four with 45 yards on the drive.

For the game, Wentz completed 25 passes in 43 attempts and a season-high 353 yards. He threw an interception on one red zone trip, his 10th pick of the season, but his two TD passes give him 10 of those as well.

“I thought (Wentz) battled, faced with adversity, down a couple scores there in the fourth quarter and really hung in there,” said head coach Doug Pederson. “Maybe on the stat sheet things look good, but there’s some throws, some decisions he would want back, but I’ll tell you what, he’s the leader of our team for a reason and you saw that (Thursday night) leading our team down there to get the two scores late in the game.”

