Brandon Brooks Backs Carson Wentz

Ed Kracz

PHILADELPHIA – Brandon Brooks has the Eagles’ back of quarterback Carson Wentz.

Even though there are some that don’t. Just who those some are, nobody can say with 100 percent accuracy. They are the anonymous ones.

"We're supposed to be family, man. We're supposed to be a brotherhood. You've got s-- like this coming out and it's like, 'Well f--, it didn't just come out of nowhere. Somebody said something,” said Brooks, the Eagles’ right guard, following the team’s 17-9 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

"But at the same time, you don't know who said it. It could be speculation. But you know you're probably in the room with somebody who said something. And then it's like, you're going to come to work every day and smile and laugh at the same time trash us? That's not the type of teammate that I am and it's not the type of teammate that I would appreciate. At the end of the day we're family, man.”

It was a win authored by Wentz.

Wentz went 31-for-40 for 319 yards and a touchdown and a 108.2 passer rating. He did it without his top three wide receivers in DeSean Jackson, Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor. 

Wentz did it without his top running back in Jordan Howard, out since Nov. 3, without his Pro Bowl right tackle in Lane Johnson, and his top target, tight end Zach Ertz, playing with ailing ribs after an early shot to them.

That is franchise-type stuff, the quarterback the Eagles wanted when they drafted him second overall in 2016.

To teammates inside in the locker room, it’s never enough.

And that's why Brooks spoke out on Sunday.

“I’ve seen this shit all season, man – Carson making plays,” said Brooks. “Carson balling. And then it’s like ‘Well, he doesn’t have this amount of yards. Well, he doesn’t have this many touchdowns.’ You get tired of the nitpicking with this s---.

“He’s been playing well. I mean, goddamn, when is he going to get his just dessert? As a player, you kind of get frustrated with that. I don’t know if there’s a more scrutinized quarterback in the league than Carson Wentz. It’s unbelievable.

“As of lately, I felt I needed to speak up for him because he is a very soft-spoken team guy. But to kind of set the tone and let him know ‘Hey, man, we see it. We see you’re playing well. We see you carving out your own niche, showing everybody you can ball, showing everybody they did the right thing by bringing you in.’ I’m happy to see the success.”

