Broncos Predicted To Sign Ex-Eagles $4 Million LB After Short Stint
Where will the former Philadelphia Eagles Pro Bowl linebacker land?
The Philadelphia Eagles entered the 2024 National Football League season with the hope that Pro Bowler linebacker Devin White was going to bounce back this season after landing with the team this past offseason in free agency.
Philadelphia signed White to a one-year deal worth $4 million, but he didn't appear in a game with the team in the regular season. The Eagles recently cut ties with White, and now he is a free agent. He will likely will find a home soon, and Bleacher Report's scouting department predicted it will be with the Denver Broncos.
"Add Now: (linebacker) Devin White," Bleacher Report said. "Denver's defense has allowed the Broncos to remain competitive even with an offense that has struggled at times with rookie Bo Nix under center. Sustaining that level of defense has become more difficult with injuries at the linebacker position. Drew Sanders went on the PUP list before the season started, and Alex Singleton was added to the injured reserve list.
"The Eagles recently released Devin White. He didn't make their active roster in any of their games this season, but he's a former Pro Bowler whose athleticism has at least given him a chance to make some splash plays."
White is one of the better linebackers available on the open market right now. Plus, he is just 26 years old. He is worth taking a chance on in free agency for another franchise.
More NFL: Speculation Getting Out Of Control Involving Eagles' Nick Sirianni