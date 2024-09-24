Broncos Veteran Is Trade Option For Eagles, Per Insider
Will the Philadelphia Eagles pull off a trade over the next few months?
If the Eagles can continue to find ways to rack up wins over the next few weeks, it wouldn't be shocking to see a move of some sort get done ahead of the Nov. 5 National Football League trade deadline.
It's a little too early to know what the Eagles will do, as we are just three weeks into the season. But they could use a boost on defense, and because of this, ESPN's Dan Graziano mentioned them as a fit for Denver Broncos veteran defensive tackle D.J. Jones.
"The former 49er signed a three-year, $30 million deal with Denver before the 2022 season, so he's in the final year of his contract, making $10 million," Graziano said. "Early returns indicate the Broncos could be in for a rough season, and Jones predates coach Sean Payton there, which could mean the writing is on the wall. Jones turns 30 in January, so he's not likely to be a candidate for a long-term extension with a new team, but he could help a contender as a half-season rental. Jones has six tackles and a QB hit through two games.
"Potential landing spot: Chicago Bears. Matt Eberflus' defense has played well to start the season, but his history tells us he doesn't believe you can be too deep on the defensive line. Other fits include the (San Francisco 49ers), Eagles, (Dallas Cowboys), and (Cincinnati Bengals)."
Jones has started all three games for the Broncos so far this season and has seven tackles and one quarterback hit. He is an eight-year National Football League veteran, and it likely wouldn't take much to pry him away from Denver.
More NFL: Eagles Star Joins Beloved Champ In Impressive Company