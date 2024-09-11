Browns Could Sign Ex-Eagles Playmaker Due To David Njoku Injury Concern
Although just one week of the 2024 National Football League regular season is behind us, there already have been a handful of important injuries that have popped up.
One team that was bitten by the injury bug in Week 1 action certainly was the Cleveland Browns. Browns star tight end David Njoku went down with an ankle injury and now is week-to-week with a Week 2 date with the Jacksonville Jaguars just a few days away.
Because of this, Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon suggested that Cleveland could sign former Philadelphia Eagles tight end C.J. Uzomah.
"The free agent: C.J. Uzomah," Gagnon said. "He's 31 now, but longtime Bengal C.J. Uzomah hit almost 500 yards while scoring five touchdowns in 2021 and was still active with the Jets the last two years.
"Cleveland has reportedly already hosted Irv Smith Jr., Tommy Sweeney, and Geoff Swaim, but those guys are a lot less accomplished and the 0-1 Browns can't mess around here."
The best days of his career came as a member of the Cincinnati Bengals. He spent the first seven years of his career with the Bengals before joining the New York Jets ahead of the 2022 campaign. He spent the last two years in New York and signed with the Eagles ahead of the 2024 season looking to make the roster.
Ultimately, he didn't end up earning a spot on the Eagles and was cut by the team. He now is one of the best tight ends available on the open market and likely will find another opportunity.
More NFL: This Wild Statistic About Eagles' Saquon Barkley Shows How Excited Fans Are