Browns Urged To Cut Ties With $23M Star Via Deadline Trade With Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles are starting to run out of time if they want to make a trade.
November is here and that means that the trade deadline is right around the corner. We are in Week 9 action and the deadline will pass on Nov. 5. The Eagles have Howie Roseman as general manager and he isn't afraid to swing a big deal during the season.
Nothing has gotten done yet and there haven't really been many credible rumors either. The Eagles either are operating quietly, or may not be interested in making a trade. Philadelphia has a very well-built roster and doesn't need to shake it up in a major way.
The only area that the Eagles really could use a boost is the edge, but that's the case for pretty much every contender. With the deadline coming up, there has been a lot of chatter about who could be an option for Philadelphia if it does decide to swing a deal.
Cleveland Browns star defensive end Za'Darius Smith has been mentioned as few times as a fit and Philly Sports Network's Zach Ciavolella is the latest to throw his name out there as an option.
"Eagles fans are understandably clamoring for Myles Garrett from the Cleveland Browns," Ciavolella said. "As incredible of an edition as the future Hall of Famer would be, the odds of that trade realistically occurring are slim. Far more likely is fellow Browns pass-rusher Za’Darius Smith...
"Smith is in the penultimate year of his deal, so he would be able to return to Philadelphia next season while remaining on a palatable contract. If, for any reason, the Eagles have some sort of buyer’s remorse, there is a potential out in Smith’s contract next season as well, giving the team their much-desired optionality."
The three-time Pro Bowler has five sacks already this season and would be a big lift if the Eagles could pry him away from Cleveland.
