Browns Young Linebacker Mentioned As Possible Trade Candidate For Eagles
Could the Philadelphia Eagles pull off a trade before training camp kicks off this summer?
Philadelphia has been extremely busy this offseason and seems to be going all in on the 2024 season. The Eagles ended the 2023 season on a sour note and have responded with a handful of high-impact additions in free agency and through the 2024 National Football League Draft.
The Eagles seem to be in a good spot now but likely will make at least another addition or two before training camp comes around. One player who has been floated as a possible trade candidate is Cleveland Browns linebacker Tony Fields II by Bleacher Report.
"Realistic Targets: LB Tony Fields II (trade), (safety) Jamal Adams, and (defensive lineman) Calais Campbell," Bleacher Report said. "Fields has shown flashes in three seasons with the Browns, albeit mostly in a reserve capacity. He appeared in all 17 games last season and recorded 34 tackles and a fumble recovery for a touchdown while allowing an opposing passer rating of 82.0 in coverage."
Philadelphia has made additions on both sides of the ball but still could use some help at linebacker. Fields is just 24 years old and has spent the last three seasons with Cleveland after being selected in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
If the Browns are willing to make a deal, the Eagles likely could acquire Fields for not a high cost but he could help improve the team's depth. This is just speculation but it could make some sense.
