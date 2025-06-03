Bryce Huff Trade: Full Details Of Eagles-49ers Deal Finally Revealed
We now have a complete picture of the Bryce Huff trade.
Last week, multiple reports revealed the Philadelphia Eagles sent Huff to the San Francisco 49ers for a mid-round draft pick. The Eagles officially announced the trade on Monday, with multiple NFL insiders revealing the terms of the deal.
"Trade compensation update: it’s a 2026 conditional fifth-round pick that can turn into a fourth," CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones wrote of Philly's compensation. "Condition(s) tied to performance. All pending physical."
Additionally, Spotrac revealed that the Eagles will absorb dead-cap hits of $4.93 million and $16.61 million in 2025 and 2026, respectively.
After posting a career-high 10 sacks for the New York Jets in 2023, Huff signed with the Eagles last offseason on a three-year, $51 million contract. But the 27-year-old was a disappointment in Philly, posting just 2.5 sacks while missing five games due to injuries in 2024.
Huff now will get a fresh start in San Francisco while playing under Robert Saleh (now the 49ers' defensive coordinator), who was his head coach in New York. The split between Huff and the Eagles might be best for both sides, as Huff was a poor scheme fit from the start and appeared to clash with Eagles coaches.
Time will tell whether the Eagles receive a fourth-round pick for Huff. Regardless, the Huff experiment can be chalked up as a failure.
