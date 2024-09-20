Buccaneers Are Landing Spot for Ex-Eagles Star
The New York Jets already have had a good Week 3.
New York took on the rival New England Patriots at home and took them down in blowout fashion. The Jets now are 2-1 on the young season and now have a few extra days to prepare for Week 4 action. This extra time could go a long way for the Jets.
The Jets have looked good early on this season, but they could be even better. New York acquired Haason Reddick from the Philadelphia Eagles, but he hasn't been on the field yet. He wants a new deal, but the two sides haven't come to terms on anything yet. Maybe the extra days could get some movement going in either direction, whether it be a new contract or a trade.
If he were to be moved, Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox mentioned the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a possible landing spot.
"Pass-rusher Haason Reddick remains in our top spot because, well, if the Jets receive a reasonable offer, they may be quick to take it," Knox said. "New York and Reddick do not appear to be close on a contract agreement, and, according to SNY's Connor Hughes, 'people that know him well' believe the pass-rusher could be willing to sit out the entire season...
"While the Buccaneers only have $12.3 million in cap space available, pursuing Reddick would be a sensible move. Tampa appears to be on the verge of being a legitimate NFC threat, and adding a premier pass-rusher could help spark a deep postseason run. Potential Suitors: Arizona Cardinals, Tampa Bay Buccaneers."
Reddick is a true superstar and shined with Philadelphia over the last two seasons. The fact that Philadelphia avoided this headache and recouped a draft pick certainly is fortunate.
