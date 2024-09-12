Buccaneers Predicted To Sign Former Eagles Safety Ahead Of Week 2
There could be a former member of the Philadelphia Eagles on the move in the coming days.
Week 2 action begins on Thursday night with the Buffalo Bills taking on the Miami Dolphins. The Eagles won't play until Monday when they take on the Atlanta Falcons. It's sure to be an exciting weekend of football but there could be more movement across the league before game action kicks off.
There were a handful of high-impact injuries that popped up after Week 1, including Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. Because of this, Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon predicted that the Buccaneers will sign former Eagles safety Rudy Ford.
"The free agent: Rudy Ford," Gagnon said. "The secondary is pretty banged up, which could see the Bucs bring back safety Ryan Neal, but he struggled mightily as Winfield's partner in 2023, so taking a shot at Ford makes more sense.
"It's not encouraging that the 29-year-old didn't stick with the (Carolina Panthers) this summer, but he does have five interceptions since the start of 2022 and is a better short-term positional replacement for Winfield."
Ford was selected in the sixth round of the 2017 National Football League Draft by the Arizona Cardinals. He spent the first two years of his career there before joining the Philadelphia Eagles in 2019. Ford appeared in 18 games with the Eagles across two seasons and made one start and had 21 total tackles. Hopefully, he lands with a new team in the near future.
More NFL: Could Eagles Reunite With Star Linebacker? Insider Floats Shocking Idea