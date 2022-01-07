Calvin Ridley Would Solve Never-Ending Quest for WR Talent

There are always questions involving a potential trade of this magnitude, but here's a closer look at what he would bring to the Eagles

This won’t be the last conversation about the Eagles and their continued need to upgrade the wide receiver room over the next few months.

In a pass-happy league, another season will pass without an Eagles WR eclipsing 1,000 yards receiving. The last one to do that was Jeremy Maclin in 2014.

So, the receiver group will be greatly discussed whenever the Eagles’ playoff run ends.

It only starts now because there was a development in Atlanta this week, with sudden speculation that Calvin Ridley would prefer a fresh start and the Falcons are possibly willing to accommodate to consider that.

Ridley just turned 27, so he presumably has plenty of football ahead of him. It is only presumed he does because Ridley left the team prior to Week 5 to work on his mental health. He hasn’t been heard from since and Atlanta owner Arthur Blank has continually said he has no update on his talented WR.

Two Eagles have gone public with their own mental health issues – Lane Johnson and Brandon Brooks.

Johnson’s battle against anxiety and depression was well-chronicled earlier this season. The right tackle missed three games but has returned to his usual dominance on the field.

Brooks has yet to return from a pec strain suffered in Week 2, but he has been a crusader for getting help for mental health while openly talking about his struggles for several years now.

If nothing else, the Eagles have been very supportive of both behind the scenes.

Perhaps Ridley has noticed.

And if he has, and wants to continue playing, he should consider the Eagles and the Eagles should consider him.

GM Howie Roseman has a spotty record at best identifying receiving talent, spending high picks on J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and Jalen Reagor but neither has produced as hoped, so far.

DeVonta Smith is a bonafide number one receiver and Quez Watkins is proving a solid pick from the sixth round last year, so give Roseman some credit here.

Watkins has had a nice run this season with 38 catches for 563 yards, but his zero touchdowns are glaring. Right now, he’s the No. 2 WR behind Smith.

Acquiring Ridley would push Watkins to No. 3, which is probably about where he should be.

Ridley is a ready-made NFL product.

He had a breakout season in 2020. Despite missing one game, he tied for fifth in the league in yards with 1,374, led the league in 100-plus yard games with eight, and scored nine touchdowns.

In just four games this season, Ridley had 31 catches for 281 yards and two touchdowns and he already has 28 career touchdowns in 49 career games.

Ridley is also from the University of Alabama and played there with Jalen Hurts and DeVonta Smith and the three remain close.

Smith and Ridley exchanged signed jerseys following the Eagles’ win over Atlanta in Week 1.

A trade for Calvin Ridley (left) would reunite him with former Alabama teammate DeVonta Smith (6). USA Today

Also, the Eagles should have the salary cap room to bring him on board.

He is due a raise from $1.97 million to $11.1M in 2022, which would be the final year of his rookie contract. More than likely, Roseman would give him a second contract, especially if he’s sending over a first-round pick.

Of course, there are always questions about a deal of this magnitude happening.

First, would a first-round pick be enough?

The Eagles have three first-rounders, and they could certainly part with one to bring in Ridley, who was a first-round pick in 2018, the 26th player taken overall.

The New England Patriots, who have an Alabama QB of their own in rookie Mac Jones, could force a bidding war.

Second, does Ridley still have the desire to play?

There's no indication he's leaning toward quitting, so if the answers to both are yes, then the Eagles should do it.

If not, then find out what it would take in terms of compensation and try to make it work.

Maybe Jalen Reagor (31 catches, 280 yards, two touchdowns this season) would interest Atlanta as part of the return, hoping a change of scenery would help him reach his potential while still on a rookie deal for two more years.

Whatever happens, the receiver position will, once again, be one of many storylines involving the Eagles this offseason.

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Eagle Maven and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglemaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.