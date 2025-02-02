Can Eagles' Saquon Barkley Make More NFL History In Super Bowl?
The Philadelphia Eagles have done everything they possibly could've wanted so far this season.
After a rough end to the 2023 season, the Eagles went back to the drawing board. Philadelphia brought reinforcements in for both the offense and the defense and now here it is one win away from history.
The Eagles will face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Feb. 9. It has been a magical season so far and now they have a chance at revenge over the loss in the Super Bowl in 2023. The Eagles look different now with superstar running back Saquon Barkley now in the mix.
Philadelphia brought him to town ahead of town ahead of the 2024 season and he has had one of the most dominant seasons by a running back in NFL history. Barkley had 2,005 rushing yards in the regular season across 16 games. He was within range of the all-time single-season rushing record but the Eagles rested their starters in Week 18.
Barkley has been rejuvenated in the postseason and he has 442 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns over the last three games. He has been phenomenal for the Eagles and it wouldn't be too shocking if he could make even more history this season.
The Super Bowl rushing record is 204 right now held by Timmy Smith from 1998. Barkley logged 205 rushing yards in the NFC Divisional Round against the Los Angeles Rams. If he could have another game like that, maybe he could nab another record.
The Eagles certainly are going to need him to play well on Sunday and he has shown no signs of slowing down.
