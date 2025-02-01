Cardinals Called Potential Threat To Sign Eagles 27-Year-Old Star
It's a little early to be discussing free agency, but that hasn't stopped speculation from starting already.
The Philadelphia Eagles luckily have one more game left and will face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Feb. 9. But, every other team already is done for the season. Because of this, it isn't too difficult to look ahead.
CBS Sports' Jordan Dajani made a list of one free agent for each team to consider this offseason and mentioned the Arizona Cardinals with Eagles Pro Bowler Josh Sweat.
"Arizona Cardinals - EDGE Josh Sweat," Dajani said. "The Cardinals need help on the edge, and they will probably make more than one addition here. Jonathan Gannon bringing Josh Sweat to Arizona could be a possibility. In Gannon's two seasons as the Eagles defensive coordinator, Sweat made the Pro Bowl, then racked up a career-high 11 sacks as Philly made the Super Bowl in 2022."
Sweat is just 27 years old and certainly will cash in on the open market this offseason. He's coming off a season in which he tallied eight sacks across 16 games for Philadelphia. Sweat has 25.5 sacks over the last three seasons.
Any team looking for some help on the edge would be wise to consider him and the Cardinals specifically had a rough defense in 2024. They'll have some cap space to work with and it would make sense for them to go after someone like Sweat. He can add a significant boost to their defense without completely breaking the bank.
