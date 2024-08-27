Cardinals Land Eagles Veteran Cornerback In Last-Second Trade Proposal
Will the Philadelphia Eagles part ways with cornerback/safety James Bradberry?
There are just a few hours to go until the National Football League's deadline for franchises to get rosters down to 53 players. The Eagles already have made a handful of moves and there are more moves that need to be made.
It's still unclear whether or not Bradberry will make the Eagles' active roster, but Bleacher Report's Alex Kay proposed a deal with the Arizona Cardinals if Philadelphia wants to go in a different direction.
"Cardinals Receive: CB James Bradberry," Kay said. "Eagles Receive: 2026 seventh-round pick. The Arizona Cardinals have a clear need for more help at the cornerback position after the team ranked No. 31 in the league in scoring defense last year and gave up a concerning 32 touchdowns through the air.
"While the organization did expend a second-round pick on Max Melton and inked Sean Murphy-Bunting in free agency, the depth behind these projected starters is rather shaky. Bringing in a proven cornerback like Bradberry could be exactly what the club needs to patch the hole. Bradberry's value is in the tank after a dismal 2023 campaign, but his play in 2022 was elite."
Bradberry has been one of the most talked about members of the Eagles over the last few months as people have tried to figure out whether or not he would be with the team in 2024. We should find out the answer soon.
More NFL: Ex-Eagles Quarterback Surprisingly Cut Despite Impressing, Per Insider