Cardinals Named Landing Spot For Ex- Eagles Superstar Ahead of Week 3
There could be a major trade in the not-so-distant future.
The 2024 National Football League trade deadline will come and pass on Nov. 5th. Teams have under two months to make a decision about making a trade or two. The big-name player most likely to be moved is former Philadelphia Eagles superstar Haason Reddick.
He currently is a member of the New York Jets after being traded this past offseason. But, he likely won't stick around for long. He is looking for a new contract and it doesn't seem like he's going to budge.
If he does get traded, Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox mentioned the Arizona Cardinals as a fit.
"Cardinals Get: Edge Haason Reddick, 2025 Sixth-Round Pick," Knox said. "Jets Get: 2026 Third-Round Pick. The Arizona Cardinals should be atop the list of interested teams if Reddick does become available. Arizona recorded just 33 sacks as a team last season, and it has already lost pass-rusher B.J. Ojulari for the season to a torn ACL.
"The big question here is whether Reddick would want to return to the franchise that drafted him. That remains an unknown, but the presence of head coach Jonathan Gannon could help draw his interest. Gannon was the Eagles' defensive coordinator in 2022, a campaign Reddick finished with a career-high 16 sacks. With $25.3 million in cap space available, Arizona could also afford to sign Reddick to an extension."
Will Reddick get moved in the near future? It certainly seems like a possibility.
