Cardinals Star Could Be Traded This Offseason; Would Eagles Join Sweepstakes?
The Philadelphia Eagles have been busy this offseason but they still have time to get another major deal done.
Philadelphia has but some serious effort into improving its defense and the secondary seems to be in a significantly better place. The Eagles reunited with safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson this offseason but they still could use another boost at the position.
There still are some intriguing options available in free agency if the Eagles opted to go that route but a trade also could make sense. One player who has been mentioned as a possible trade candidate is Arizona Cardinals star safety Budda Baker by NFL Trade Rumors' Logan Ulrich.
"Baker obviously stands out on this list," Ulrich said. "I don't know that he'd have a ton of trade value given the flooded safety market this offseason. Juston Simmons han't been able to find work so far coming off a Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro nod at 30.
"Baker is 28 and due $15.1 million in the final year of his deal. However, the lack of extension so far after Baker lobbied for one last offseason makes this work keeping an eye on."
Ulrich compiled a list of players who seem to be on the trade block and mentioned Baker. If he actually can be moved, Philadelphia should give Arizona a call. He is a six-time Pro Bowler and has been one of the best safeties in football over the last seven years.
Philadelphia could still use some help at safety and Baker is one of the best ones out there.
