Cardinals Star Linked to Eagles In Hypothetical Summer Blockbuster Trade
The Philadelphia Eagles entered the offseason with multiple holes on the roster.
Philadelphia has done a great job this offseason adding to the roster and already is in a much better spot than it was when the 2023 campaign ended. The Eagles struggled down the stretch and were upset in the playoffs by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Eagles have been looking for ways to re-tool the roster and should have a better shot at a Super Bowl in 2024. While that is the case, there still is room for growth. Bleacher Report's Derrik Klassen put together a list of possible options to fill the biggest remaining holes of a few teams and floated a trade for Arizona Cardinals star safety Budda Baker for Philadelphia.
"It's hard to know for certain if the Philadelphia Eagles need a safety or not," Klassen said. "Is Cooper DeJean a corner? A nickel? A safety? Somewhere in between all three? Maybe the Eagles don't even know the answer to that yet. He is such a talented and versatile player that they might spend half of the offseason trying him out everywhere to see what fits best. In the event the Iowa product remains a corner or a nickel, the Eagles probably need a safety...
"Money-wise, the Eagles are kind of pinched on cap space for 2025 with only $8 million currently available, but they have just over $27 million available for 2024. They could front-load a deal even if they wanted to get someone in the building for more than a year. Potential free agent/trade candidates: Justin Simmons (FA), Quandre Diggs (FA), Budda Baker (trade)"
While this is speculation and not a report, it isn't the first time Baker has been mentioned as an option. There is a chance he is traded this summer and would make perfect sense for the Eagles. Why not give Arizona a call to at least see what the price would be?
