Cardinals To DFA 27-Year-Old To Make Room For Newest Addition
The St. Louis Cardinals were quiet for months on the free agent front.
Now, Opening Day is just a few weeks away and the Cardinals are making a move to improve the bullpen. After some rumors over the last few weeks about the Cardinals' interest in adding to the bullpen, they did so on Thursday.
The team announced on Thursday morning that they are signing veteran Phil Maton to a big league deal. To make room on the roster, the Cardinals are designated 27-year-old hurler Bailey Horn for assignment, according to the team.
"We have signed RHP Phil Maton to a one-year contract," the team announced. "Maton had a 3.66 ERA in a combined 71 games for the Mets and Rays in the 2024 season. LHP Bailey Horn has been designated for assignment to make room for Maton on the 40-player roster."
Horn was claimed off waivers by the Cardinals in January after he was designated for assignment by the Detroit Tigers. Now that he has been designated for assignment, club will have the option to claim him off waivers. If he goes unclaimed, he could return to the minor leagues with the Cardinals if the team sees fit.
The 27-year-old appeared in 18 games at the big league level with the Boston Red Sox in 2024 and had a 6.50 ERA after allowing 13 earned runs in 18 innings pitched.
Maton should provide the Cardinals with a dependable set-up man the team has been looking for after losing Andrew Kittredge.
