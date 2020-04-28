Carson Wentz Becomes First-Time Father

It’s fair to assume Jalen Hurts is the furthest thing from Carson Wentz’s mind right now.

The Eagles quarterback and his wife Maddie gave birth to their first child on Monday, a daughter they have named Hadley Jayne, who was 20 inches long and weighed eight pounds, two ounces.

Wentz, wearing a T-shirt that said, “Promoted to Daddy” across the front, tweeted out a photo of him holding Hadley.

The birth of a child has a way of putting life in perspective, and right now there seems to be a good dose of that needed with comes to what the Eagles did in the draft by selecting Jalen Hurts in the second round.

Since drafting Hurts, the Eagles fan base has been mostly up-in-arms about what it means and why the team would take a quarterback for a team with other needs.

Some actually believe that Hurts will be groomed to take over for Wentz as the starter.

There are national NFL followers that are suggesting Wentz should request a trade. That’s not going to happen.

Wentz is the starter and will be for the foreseeable future, that much has been made clear by the Eagles’ front office.

It should also be evident in the way Wentz performed last season when he threw 27 touchdown passes to just seven interceptions. He became the first player in Eagles history to throw for more than 4,000 yards and the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for more than 4,000 yards without having at least one receiver have more than 500 yards.

Three players did have more than 500 yards, but none were receivers. Tight end Zach Ertz had 916 yards and was followed by tight end Dallas Goedert with 607 and running back Miles Sanders with 509.

Philly began its virtual workout program this week. How much Wentz participates after becoming a first-time father isn’t known.

The Eagles are expected to make Wentz available to reporters via a zoom call at some point during the offseason.