Carson Wentz Must Cure Fumble-itis in Biggest Game of Career

Ed Kracz

PHILADELPHIA – Carson Wentz will play his 55 career game on Sunday. None of the previous 54 were as big as the one he faces against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field.

“You could probably say that,” said Wentz on Wednesday. “It’s definitely a big game. We know the situation. We know what’s going on. At the same time, we’re treating it like another game, but we’re aware of everything. We’re real excited and I’m excited we’re at home. I know these fans will show up and be loud.”

Wentz also understands that he must find a cure for his fumble-itis if the Eagles want to win on Sunday.

The quarterback has two streaks going right now, one good and one bad.

The good: He has thrown a touchdown pass in 17 straight games, which is the longest active streak in the NFL.

The bad: He has fumbled the football in seven straight games. In those seven games, Wentz has fumbled the ball 12 times and lost five of them.

The bad streak began in Dallas on Oct. 20 when Wentz lost a pair of fumbles, including one that the Cowboys recovered at the Philly 14-yard line early in the first quarter. That led to a layup touchdown for Dallas and a 14-0 lead on its way to a 37-10 blowout of the Eagles.

Wentz didn’t fumble for the seven games of the season, now suddenly he is - again.

It’s been a problem through most of his career, with 44 fumbles in 54 games.

“I have to protect the ball,” said Wentz. “Every situation is different. It’s a case by case scenario, but when I’m moving in the pocket, have to keep two hands on the ball and be cognizant of who and what’s around me.”

Wentz was robbed of meaningful December football the past two years due to injuries that sidelined him before the season ended.

In 2017, he helped put the Eagles in position to become the top seed in the playoffs but missed all the fun over the final three months as the team won the Super Bowl.

In 2018, he bowed out with a back injury with the Eagles at 6-7 and watched from the sideline again as the Eagles went 3-0 the rest of the way then beat the Chicago Bears in the playoffs.

“The last couple years didn’t end the way I wanted to personally being hurt,” said Wentz. “I’m excited to be playing here in December with what’s at stake and be out there with my guys.”

Wentz has never played in a playoff game, but Sunday will be as close as it gets.

A loss to the Cowboys and the season is basically over with one final game still to play. Ah, but a win, and the Eagles will head to New York the following week looking to wrap up the NFC East title and a trip to the postseason with another win over a Giants team they just beat in overtime two weeks ago.

One thing about playoff football that Wentz must learn is that turnovers can be deadly.

On Sunday, there will be a swarm of Cowboys around him, armed with the knowledge that Wentz has fumble-itis.

It us up to Wentz to discover the vaccine and quickly.

“A lot of times I’m ready to throw the ball,” said Wentz. “If I knew I was taking off to run and faster maybe I’d do that a little more. I’d tuck it away and we all would be better off. A lot of it is I’m always looking to throw the ball. I can clean up those things.”

