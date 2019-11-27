Eagles Carson Wentz

Eagle
Carson Wentz's Confidence is not Rattled

Ed Kracz

Everybody it seems has an opinion these days about struggling Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz.

Former Eagles quarterback Mike Vick was the latest to chime in earlier this week that Wentz would fail in Philadelphia because Nick Foles set the bar too high when he guided the team to the Super Bowl LII championship.

Wentz said on Wednesday that he tunes out all the outside noise.

“I know there’s always stress, there’s always pressure, there’s always that stuff, but, for me, it’s just be confident who I am in the good, the bad and the ugly,” said Wentz. “I don’t get caught up in what people say or think. Whether it’s good, whether it’s bad, I’m confident in who I am as a player.

“You’re going to go through highs and lows, you’re going to go through peaks and valleys, but for me being confident in who I am as a person, as a player and as a man of God, that’s really all that matters. I have so much confidence in my ability to turn this around, do my best and get these things fixed that I don’t get too high or too low going through these things.”

Right now, Wentz is in a valley, but, at least his bruised right hand is feeling better. Wentz said the injury, which required in-game X-rays during last Sunday’s game that were negative has “calmed down.”

Wentz had four of the Eagles’ five turnovers against the Seahawks and has engineered the offense to just two touchdowns the past two weeks, with one of those coming with just 20 seconds, much too late to pull out a win last Sunday.

Perhaps a little road trip to Miami is just what the quarterback needs. It is there the Eagles (5-6) will try to erase their third two-game losing streak of the season against the Dolphins (2-9) on Sunday afternoon.

It will likely be hot in South Florida, but the heat has been turned up on Wentz in Philly. He was booed after several possessions for the first time in his career last Sunday.

“They have a right to be frustrated,” said Wentz when asked about the boobirds on Wednesday. “They pay money to sit in those seats, they pay money to cheer us on and they’re so passionate about it, and I’m the same way, so when they’re frustrated, I’m frustrated, too.

“Without a doubt they have the right to be frustrated when we’re slumping the way we are these past two weeks, but at the same time I’m excited to go forward and hopefully they’re excited to see us turn this thing around.”

