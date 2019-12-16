Carson Wentz, Eagles Look Ahead to Cowboys

Down to the wire come the Eagles and Cowboys, all tied up with identical 7-7 records, but it is Dallas that can put a bow on nits second straight NFC East title with a win in South Philly on Sunday.

A Cowboys victory would render the Eagles’ regular-season finale against the New York Giants meaningless. An Eagles win and they would have to beat the Giants at the Meadowlands on the final Sunday of December or, should they lose to New York, they would have to hope the Cowboys lose their season finale against the Washington Redskins.

Head coach Doug Pederson said on Monday that he is optimistic he could have two key players back in the lineup: right tackle Lane Johnson and defensive end Derek Barnett.

In addition to trying to get players healthy, the Eagles must also figure out a way to reverse a 37-10 defeat the Cowboys pinned on them in Dallas on Oct. 20. It was Dallas’ fourth straight win over Philly and the Eagles have yet to beat the Cowboys when Ezekiel Elliott plays against them. Elliott is 5-0 against the Eagles.

“They got us the last time and they kicked our tail and they had a great game plan,” said Pederson. “Listen, we just have to come prepared each day this week and study the tape. Coaches have to have a great game plan, obviously, and our players have to understand the game plan, either how we are trying to attack or defend the Cowboys and then go play.

“We're here at Week 16 and again, like I said, there's a lot of tape out there, another division opponent. There's probably a little more obviously on the line this week than most weeks, but it's where we are right now, and we've dug this hole, but we're slowly climbing out of it, and we're excited for the opportunity.”

Quarterback Carson Wentz has played well the past two weeks and has helped put the Eagles in this position.

Aside from some fumbling issues, Wentz has brought the Eagles back from deficits against their NFC East rivals New York and Washington. In the back-to-back wins, he has completed 63 of 93 passes (67.7 percent) for 591 yards and five touchdowns and no interceptions.

“He's doing some really nice things for us,” said Pederson. “One of the things, I might have mentioned it after the game or maybe (Monday) morning on the radio, is just that he's understanding the offense and where everybody is and spreading the ball around. Of course, our running attack has helped that. The screen game has helped that, and that just comes from me calling more of those plays for him and helping him be successful there.

“He’s just maturing that way and it's really good to see. He's understanding the game, and it takes time. With young quarterbacks and young players in this league, it takes time, and that's where he's headed and it really has been good to see the last couple weeks, especially the overtime win there with New York and then this week to really put the team on his shoulders and say, “Hey, let's go win the game.”

Johnson was seen making his way around last week with his leg propped up on a roll-about, so his return would be rather remarkable. Pederson said Johnson is day-to-day a week after Johnson was listed as week-to-week after the injury happened against the New York Giants last Monday.

“He is getting better,” said Pederson. “I don’t expect him to do a whole lot (Monday, Tuesday) and Wednesday, right now. We’ll see where he is at the end of the week.”

As for Barnett, who has missed two games with an ankle injury, Pederson said he may practice later in the week.

Neslon Agholor (knee) and Jordan Howard (shoulder) have also missed time the past few games.

“Everybody’s getting there,” said Pederson. “It’s a slow process, but they’re healing.”