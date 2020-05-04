Carson Wentz Excited to Have Jalen Hurts

There’s no quarterback controversy in Philly.

Carson Wentz is completely on board with the Eagles taking quarterback Jalen Hurts in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. That’s what Wentz said anyway when he talked with nearly 50 reporters on a Zoom call Monday afternoon.

“I’m excited to add him to the team,” said Wentz. “I know how important the quarterback position is and how important the dynamic is for me and the other guys in that room.

“I’ve been blessed over the years to have some incredible, not just quarterbacks, but incredible humans and friends in that quarterback room. We really endure a lot together and go through together, so I’m excited.”

It was the first time Wentz spoke to the media since the week leading up to the Eagles’ wild-card playoff loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Jan. 5. That was the game when Wentz got knocked out early with a concussion on a hit from Jadeveon Clowney.

The big development nationally since then has been the addition of Hurts.

The biggest personal development for Wentz was the birth of his daughter one week ago.

That is the reason he was only able to attend one meeting when the Eagles began their virtual offseason program last week because he spent three days with his wife Maddie in the hospital.

It could also be why he said he has only spoken to Hurts once and that was very briefly.

“I’ve heard nothing about great things about Jalen, the kid he is, the player he is,” said Wentz. “(I’m) excited to add him to the fold to create a really good, healthy, challenging environment for all of us.”

On the night the Eagles drafted Hurts from Oklahoma by way of Alabama, general manager Howie Roseman said that he had spoken to Wentz earlier that day about the possibility that Hurts could be the selection with the 53 overall pick.

Wentz said he had already had an inkling that the Eagles would take a quarterback early because “of the way our roster laid out and trying to get younger.”

Wentz said he was unconcerned in his. Role with the team after it had invested heavily in him not quite a year ago with a contract extension worth more than $100 million that will keep him tied to Philly through 2024.

“If I were to start questioning Howie and the management now, I’d really be questioning myself,” said Wentz. “When I signed the deal that I did, it was really my way of showing that I trust and believe in what we’re doing in Philly and they trust and believe in me.”

Perhaps the biggest test to Wentz’s happiness lies ahead, and that is how the Eagles will use Hurts while he is being developed.

During the draft head coach Doug Pederson said he and his staff would explore ways to get Hurts involved in the offense. That could mean a package of plays that may include removing Wentz from the game.

“We’ll see how that all plays out,” said Wentz. “We haven’t gotten too deep into the playbook and how things are going to look. For me, whatever is going to help us win. I came to Philly ever since being drafted and all I wanted to do was win, stand back, and hold that Lombardi Trophy.

“Whatever that takes, whatever that’s going to look like, I’m on board. I’m a competitor. I want to be out there. I want to have the ball in my hand. We all do, but at the same time whatever is going to help us win. I’m confident that the coaches and everyone will put us in the best situation.”