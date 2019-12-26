Carson Wentz Leading by Listening

PHILADELPHIA – Quarterback Carson Wentz had another couple of weapons added to his arsenal earlier this week, when the Eagles signed free agent tight end Richard Rodgers and promoted receiver Deontay Burnett from the practice squad.

That’s the way the world has turned this season for the Eagles and Wentz.

Burnett’s elevation to the roster makes him the 13 different player the Eagles have called up from practice squad this year, and that doesn’t count doing it twice with tight end Alex Ellis, receiver Greg Ward, and defensive tackle Bruce Hector.

Here’s the list of former practice squad players who have joined the active roster this year: Ellis, Ward, Burnett, Hector, Craig James, Ryan Lewis, Boston Scott, Alex Singleton, Anthony Rush (from the Raiders’ practice), Albert Huggins (from the Texans’ practice squad), Josh Perkins, Sua Opeta, and Rob Davis.

The changing roster, especially on offense, where Wentz will have former practice squad players Ward, Burnett, Scott, Davis, and Perkins at his disposal in Sunday’s game against the New York Giants, and maybe Rodgers depending on if Zach Ertz is able to overcome a broken rib and give the team some snaps, has perhaps brought out the best in Wentz’s leadership style.

The young guys are relying on him more and listening to what he has to say.

The catch is Wentz does more listening than demanding when it comes to the revolving door he has had among his skill players.

“Once you get to this level, you’ve been doing something for a long time a certain way,” said Wentz on Thursday. “You get here for a reason. When we add new guys in, I want to learn what do they do best, how do they run a route and what do they do that’s most effective, so I can understand how they’re going to get open.

“I don’t want to tell them how to get open. That’s their job. That’s what they’re paid for. Having those conversations and working through it, whether it’s after practice or watching film I think those conversations go a long way.”

The result has been a three-game winning streak and a win on Sunday will qualify the Eagles for their third straight postseason trip. A loss to the Giants would not eliminate them, but they would have to hope then that the Dallas Cowboys lose to the Washington Redskins. Both games are at 4:25 p.m.

Wentz would never admit that he has become a stronger leader through this experience, through the Eagles’ reliance on young, unproven players, but his teammates have talked about it for the past couple of weeks.

Wentz was asked about it on Thursday.

“I would say leadership comes out different ways in those tough games and in situations like that,” said Wentz. “Just trying to make sure everyone is on the same page going forward, moving forward, especially when we have a lot of young guys who are kind of new, new faces, jumping in here and there. Whether it’s me or Kelce or Jason Peters, whoever it is, Zach Ertz, that’s guys owning that leadership role and doing a great job with it.”

Being an effective leader also means being able to stay on the field throughout an entire season, and Wentz has done that this year.

He will start his 16 game on Sunday, and if the Eagles win, he will start his first playoff game the following week.

“I was asked how I’m feeling, and I’m thankful,” said Wentz, who needs 33 passing yards to eclipse his personal high of 3,782 set in 2016, which was the last time the only other time he played all 16 games. With 3,750, Wentz needs 250 more to become the first Eagles quarterback to ever reach 4,000 in a single season.

“The last two years I’ve been out at this point,” said Wentz. “To feel the way I do, to be out here with the guys Week 17, it’s a blessing, something I don’t take for granted. I’m excited to hopefully go get one more.”