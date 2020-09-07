Carson Wentz Puts Groin Tightness Behind Him

PHILADELPHIA — Carson Wentz was back at practice Monday after groin tightness shut the Eagles QB1 down for a few practices last week.

"I feel great now," said Wentz when asked about the injury by SI's EagleMaven. "I had a little groin tightness and it was a really good week to just let it rest and take care of myself off the field."

Coach Doug Pederson mentioned last week that Wentz felt a little tweak and the precaution of sitting out practice was done with the calendar in mind.

"Well, obviously what Carson is working through right now is nothing major. It's minor. It's day-to-day," said Pederson. "This is actually a good time for this week, to rest. As you know, if we played a game on Thursday, a preseason game, he wouldn't play this week anyway. All the backups would go.

"This is really a good time for him to really rest, for the majority of our starters, to kind of rest and prepare themselves for next week. I have no issues of where Carson is, where he's headed. He'll be ready to go."

Fast forward to Monday and Wentz was indeed ready to go six days before the season-opener against the Washington Football Team at FedEx Field.

"I was out there today practicing, feeling great," Wentz said. "So (the groin) will be behind me for sure."

The injury occurred late in practice on Aug. 29, the only indoor practice Philadelphia had during the training-camp portion of its preparation.

Not the attention turns toward the WFT and Week 1, something Wentz is anxious and excited about.

"I know what we've looked like in practice and I feel extremely confident in the guys that we have," he said. "But, a lot of new guys, a lot of younger guys that haven't gotten a chance to get out there and get their feet wet so I'm excited about it.

"I'm also anxious to see what Washington's defense is gonna look like. You know, completely new staff over there so there are unknowns on both sides and that's the kind of the beauty of Week 1."

Long-time Carolina coach Ron Rivera, an ex-assistant of Andy Reid here in Philadelphia, is now the head coach in Washington, and former Jacksonville and Oakland head coach Jack Del Rio is the defensive coordinator.

"We don't know much yet about Washington, but we do know (Rivera's) history," Pederson said. "Those are things that we have to be prepared for because we know he's a guy that's willing to go for it on fourth down or possible two-point conversion. So we've got to be prepared come Sunday."

John McMullen contributes Eagles coverage for SI.com's EagleMaven and is the NFL Insider for JAKIB Media.

