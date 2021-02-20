Carson Wentz says Good-Bye

Carson Wentz said good-bye to the Eagles and their fans in an Instagram post on Friday night.

The once-franchise quarterback was traded to the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and a conditional second-round selection in 2022 that can become a first-rounder based on playing time.

Here’s what Wentz wrote:

"What a journey. More than anything, I will miss my teammates. Thank you. I appreciate every one of you and will never forget the relationships and memories made over the years. So many lifelong relationships have been formed in that locker room. Thank you for the fellowship, the camaraderie in the locker room, and the daily battles out on the practice field!

"To the City of Philadelphia - Thank you. You have been my home for the past five years. It has been everything a kid from Bismarck, North Dakota could have dreamed of. My family grew here, had a lot of fun, ate a lot of great food, got to be a part of an incredible church, and so many more memories off the field.

“On the field, we brought the Lombardi trophy home to Philly and hopefully brought a lot of joy to the city over the years. Thank you to the amazing Eagles fans across the world that have supported my family, our foundation, and our football team through all of the wins and losses. It was an honor to play in a city whose passion and love for their football team is unrivaled.

“Thank you for supporting my family and our AO1 foundation -- we hope we have made a positive impact in the communities in Philly and look forward to continuing our efforts to impact the area!

"Thank you to the Eagles organization for drafting me and making my NFL dream come true. Thank you Mr. Lurie, Howie Roseman & the Eagles front office, Coach Pederson & all of my coaches, our training staff, our equipment staff, and all of the support staff at the Nova Care Complex. It has been an amazing journey and I wish you all the best.

"As one chapter closes, another one begins. And I'm excited to join the Indianapolis Colts and look forward to the work ahead! God's plan!"

Wentz departs the Eagles as the first passer in team history to throw for more than 4,000 yards, which he did in 2019 when he had 4,039 despite not having a wide receiver collect more than 500 yards receiving.

He also holds the Eagles’ single-season record for touchdowns with 33, breaking the record of 32 that had been held by Sonny Jurgensen in 1961, Wentz threw the record-breaker shortly after he had torn two knee ligaments late in the 2017 season.

He missed the final three games that year, otherwise he could have added more to the 33 he posted.

His season ended after helping the Eagles to an 11-2 record that year, a record that Nick Foles helped build upon to get the team the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs which helped them make and win Super Bowl 52.

Now, Wentz is gone, and his farewell logged.

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s EagleMaven. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.