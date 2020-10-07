Carson Wentz Using His Legs Once Again to Complement his Arm

PHILADELPHIA – If Carson Wentz isn’t careful, he’s going to get that dreaded label quarterbacks typically don’t like: the running quarterback.

He is the Eagles’ second-leading rusher behind Miles Sanders with 111 yards to Sanders’ 236, which doesn’t speak well of the depth at the running back position but running the ball has helped Wentz find a rhythm.

“I think it can only help him, whether it translates into the passing game I'm not sure,” said head coach Doug Pederson on Wednesday. “You need your legs to throw the ball as well and we don't want to gas him out by using his legs all the time.

“It does help the offense, it helps the offense kind of get into a rhythm when he's getting and gaining positive yards on first, second, or third down. Kind of maybe gets the offense settled in a little bit. But he's done a nice job with it and we'll keep exploring more opportunities each week as we go.”

The chances of Wentz becoming known as a “running quarterback” are slim to none.

On the other hand, if the Eagles quarterback isn’t careful, he could find himself getting hurt again, and the odds of that, based on his injury history, are greater.

“It's just something that he's comfortable doing,” said Pederson. “We're comfortable putting him in that situation. We don't want to do it too much, but as long as he protects himself and we can help him do that then we're okay.”

Wentz has shown a feisty quality to his game.

Look at the pushing and shoving match he got into with 49ers CB Dontae Johnson on Sunday night when Wentz lined up wide with Jalen Hurts at quarterback. And when he runs, he is willing to take on tacklers in order to get more yards, and that can lead to a hold-your-breath situation in living rooms filled with Eagles fans on gamedays.

He has been effective, though, with 102 yards rushing in the last two games combined and he has picked up 10 first downs with his legs in those two games, in which the Eagles are 1-0-1. The 65 yards he gained against the Bengals was a career-high for one game.

“Using my legs has always come down to instincts,” said Wentz. “Every now and then, it’s game planned. But a lot of times it’s just pocket breaking down or defenses playing the coverage well.

“I think it can get the offense in the groove a little bit … It puts a lot of strain on the defense. It’s not something I go looking for.”

Former offensive coordinator Frank Reich, back in the Super Bowl season of 2017, would say that he wanted Wentz to pick up at last one first down each game.

Well, maybe the Eagles’ are getting back to that notion.

Wentz is fully healthy and added some pounds to his 6-5 frame in the offseason, tipping the scales around 250 now.

“I think it's been a part of who Carson is,” said Pederson. “We've encouraged him to use his legs, especially on passing situations when things break down. He's really good at it, he breaks tackles, he gets out of it, he's extended plays and he's been successful.

“We still have to be smart in the run game and some of the things that we do with him, but it's a little bit of a conscious effort to get him more involved in the run game as a runner because he is big, strong and powerful. Why not utilize that when we can?”

Wentz also rushed for his third touchdown of the season, an 11-yard fake that fooled most of the 49ers defense on Sunday night, and when San Francisco safety Jimmy Ward realized Wentz still had the ball near the 5-yard line nearly broke his ankles trying to get to the QB and ended up falling down.

Those three rushing touchdowns are a career-high and most since he had two in his rookie year of 2016.

“Their use of designed quarterback runs, particularly in the red zone, is troublesome,” said Steelers coach Mike Tomlin on a conference call with Eagles media on Wednesday morning. “His mobility is a factor, and they’re willing to utilize him … in those situational moments, like in the red zone.”

The offense in San Francisco began to resemble what many thought it would look like with some new assistants from outside the organization on staff, with designed rollouts to give Wentz the choice between throwing and running.

The QB said to expect that all the time, but that could’ve been to throw future opponents like the Steelers on Sunday, off the scent.

“Depending on the defensive scheme dictates how much of that you can do,” said Wentz. “It’s so predicated against the defensive ends or the linebackers, how the defense plays. Sometimes it’s easier said than done than just say, hey, move the pocket.

“There’s a lot that goes into game-planning wise, X’s and O’s. I think the coach has done a great job this year and really over the years of using it when it’s there and not forcing the issue at another time.”

Get the latest Eagles news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of the EagleMaven page. Mobile users click the notification bell. And please follow me on Twitter @kracze.