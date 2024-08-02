Chargers Star Could Be On Trade Block; Should Eagles Consider Swap?
The Philadelphia Eagles should be among the top teams in the National Football League this season but there still is room for growth.
This is the case with every football team, not just the Eagles. Philadelphia had a great offseason and filled multiple roster holes after a tough end to the 2023 season. Despite this, some have speculated that they could use another defensive end.
One player who could be someone to watch throughout training camp and into the 2024 campaign is Los Angeles Chargers star Joey Bosa. He was mentioned in trade rumors for much of the offseason but surprisingly still is in Los Angeles.
If the Chargers opt to move him, Bosa could be the perfect pickup for the Eagles' defense. Training camp is in full swing and we should start to see some moves soon as teams begin to trim down rosters and Pro Football Network's Anthony DiBona mentioned Bosa as a trade option.
"Los Angeles Chargers: Joey Bosa, EDGE," DiBona said. "While Joey Bosa’s name still carries weight, he has struggled to stay on the field in each of the last two seasons. Despite being paid like one of the best defensive players in the NFL, Bosa has recorded just nine sacks over the last two seasons. This is why the Chargers could choose to cut their losses and trade him in 2024."
He may have nine sacks over the last two seasons, but that is across 14 games played. That's a great pace if he can stay healthy. When he's on the field, he still is elite. Los Angeles has a new regime so maybe it will want to make a chance like it did by parting ways with Keenan Allen and Mike Williams.
