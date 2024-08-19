Chargers Surprisingly Called Top Landing Spot For Newly-Acquired Eagle
Could the Philadelphia Eagles end up trading one of their quarterbacks over the next few weeks?
At this point, a deal should be considered unlikely but not ruled out. The Eagles will have to make some tough decisions and there has been speculation as to whether quarterback Kenny Pickett will remain the team's backup quarterback behind Jalen Hurts.
Some have speculated that Tanner McKee could take over the job, but head coach Nick Sirianni shut the idea down.
While this is the case, Pickett has been mentioned as a possible trade candidate with the Los Angeles Chargers surprisingly being mentioned as a fit by CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin.
"Even after a relatively underwhelming summer, the Philadelphia Eagles would surely prefer to keep Pickett's NFL experience onboard as insurance for Jalen Hurts," Benjamin said. "The ex-Pittsburgh Steelers starter has never enjoyed a better supporting cast. That said, the Eagles are always in the business of collecting/flipping quarterbacks, and third-stringer Tanner McKee has shown enough poise to warrant No. 2 consideration in back-to-back years.
"Pickett is local to the Philly area, but he'd almost certainly sign off on a chance to get right back into a starting gig, adding to the appeal of another move. Potential fits: Chargers, (Minnesota Vikings)."
Pickett is a former first-round pick and was acquired by the Eagles this offseason. It would be surprising to see him get traded at this point with the 2024 National Football League season just a few weeks away.
