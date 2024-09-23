Chatter Pointing Towards Cardinals Landing Ex-Eagles Star
There will be plenty of movement across the National Football League over the next few weeks along with plenty of speculation.
The 2024 National Football League trade deadline will pass early in November, and there already has been plenty of chatter about where former Philadelphia Eagles star Haason Reddick will land if he, in fact, is traded from the New York Jets.
He hasn't reported to the team yet, and there seems to be more speculation about him every day. Until he signs on the dotted line with the Jets, he is the top trade candidate in football. Any team would be lucky to have him, and ESPN's Dan Graziano called the Arizona Cardinals the top trade fit for him.
"Let's start with the messiest current contract situation in the league," Graziano said. "The Jets acquired Reddick from the Eagles in April for a 2026 third-round pick. He has yet to play or even practice for them. Reddick wanted a new contract from the Eagles, who decided they'd rather trade him than pay him what he wanted. That only transferred the problem to the Jets, who still haven't worked out a contract extension with Reddick. He sat out the offseason, training camp, and the first three games of the regular season, incurring millions of dollars in fines.
"Potential landing spot: Arizona Cardinals. Yes, the same team that drafted Reddick in the first round in 2017. It's a different front office and a different coaching staff than Arizona had the first time he was there. The Cardinals' offense looks as if it could be stellar, but their defense needs help -- they are 28th in pass rush win rate at 28.9%. Other possibilities include the (Tampa Bay Buccaneers), (San Francisco 49ers), and (Chicago Bears)."
This isn't the first time the Cardinals have been mentioned, and it won't be the last, in all likelihood.