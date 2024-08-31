Chiefs Land Ex-Eagles Defender After Surprisingly Getting Cut, Per Insider
As the 2024 National Football League regular approaches, teams continue to tweak their rosters and practice squads.
There still are a lot of intriguing players available on the open market due to roster cuts earlier in the week and franchises are taking advantage. The Philadelphia Eagles -- like every other team in the league -- had to cut down their roster to 53 players earlier this week.
Since then, the Eagles have addressed the practice squad and also have claimed players cut by other teams. Philadelphia recently released defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu to make room on the roster for defensive tackle Byron Young from the Las Vegas Raiders.
Tuipulotu wasn't available for long, though, as he signed with the Kansas City Chiefs on Friday night, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.
"The Chiefs are signing DT Marlon Tuipulotu to the practice squad, per his agents Ness Mugrabi
and David Canter," Garafolo said. "The 2021 sixth-round pick of the Eagles appeared in 28 games over three seasons in Philly."
Tuipulotu was selected in the sixth round of the 2021 National Football League Draft by the Eagles and spent three seasons with the team. He appeared in 14 games last year with Philadelphia and logged two sacks and 22 total tackles.
He now will attempt to land a spot on the reigning champion Chiefs' active roster throughout the season. Tuipulotu may not have made the Eagles' active roster, but he will still have a chance with a fellow contender.
