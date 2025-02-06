Chiefs Star Had Perfect Reaction To Saquon Barkley Joining Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles shocked the football world last offseason and it has worked out perfectly for the team to this point.
Philadelphia clearly wanted to jumpstart its offense and did so by going out and signing former New York Giants superstar running back Saquon Barkley. He responded by having one of the most dominant seasons by a running back in National Football League history.
Barkley finished the regular season with 2,005 rushing yards and 2,283 yards from scrimmage on the season to go along with 15 total touchdowns. In the playoffs, he has added over 400 more rushing yards and five more touchdowns.
Clearly, the Eagles made the right decision to bring Barkley to town. Kansas City Chiefs six-time Pro Bowler Chris Jones was asked about his reaction to Barkley joining the Eagles and had the perfect reaction, as shared in a clip from NBC Sports Philadelphia's Ashlyn Sullivan.
"I said 'oh (expletive), we in trouble. The league is in trouble,'" Jones said. "Like (LeBron James) said, I've seen it happening. I was sitting on my couch and I was like 'They're about to get Saquon.' I could see it. I don't know why I said it, I just felt like that. That's what happened and they got Saquon. Yeah, they got Saquon, man.
"I think it's good for the game. It's good to see Saquon back to being Saquon. I think he got lost playing in the transit of New York and we forgot how special that kid is. To see him back playing for his full potential (and) meaningful football in January and February, I'm happy for him."
If the Eagles are going to be able to take down the Chiefs in the Super Bowl, Barkley certainly will play a large role.
More NFL: Eagles Fan-Favorite Hints Super Bowl Will Be Final Game