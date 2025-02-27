Chiefs' Travis Kelce Shares What's Helped After Eagles Super Bowl Loss
The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs just duked it out in the Super Bowl for the second time over the last three years.
Two seasons ago, it was the Chiefs that came out on top. It was a great game, but Kansas City came away victorious. At that time, one of the biggest storylines leading up to the game was the fact that Eagles legend Jason Kelce and Kansas City Chiefs legend Travis Kelce were set to face off. Travis, obviously, got the win.
Now, two years later, Jason isn't a player for the Eagles any longer but he will always be a team legend. Travis still plays for the Chiefs and the two brothers host the "New Heights" podcast. Unsurprisingly, there's been a lot of chatter about the Super Bowl and Travis shared what has helped get through Philadelphia coming out on top in Super Bowl LIX.
"I listen to music that is very telling of my mood, yes," Kelce said when asked if he listens to sad music when he's sad. "I just listened to (Taylor Swift's) music, she has something for everything...The Eagles broke my heart."
The Chiefs won the first round of the clash and Philadelphia got revenge in Super Bowl LIX. There have been reports that Travis is preparing to come back for at least one more year. Could there be yet another rematch next year to complete the trilogy? Wouldn't that be something.
