Clemson's Amari Rodgers Could Offer the Eagles Help in Multiple Spots

PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles could use help at multiple positions on offense when it comes to building around second-year quarterback Jalen Hurts so how about a Swiss Army Knife for the chessboard?

That's how NFL scouts are envisioning Clemson slot receiver Amari Rodgers, a 5-foot-9 fireplug of a player who could create matchup problems for opposing defenses.

To that end, Rodgers was asked to take some reps at running back during Clemson's Pro Day on Thursday in an attempt to see how natural the Knoxville native was coming out of the backfield.

"I wasn't expecting that until one of the scouts said he wanted to see me run routes out of the backfield. Just to see how I can line up in the backfield on third down mismatched against linebackers," Rodgers said after running a pair of impressive 40-yard dashes at 4.45 and 4.44.

The son of former Tennessee QB Tee Martin, the signal-caller that not only succeeded Peyton Manning but won a national championship with the Vols, Rodgers did it all at Clemson as both an outside receiver early in his college career before moving inside to the slot, something that will be his natural position in the pro ranks. Rodgers also proved to be an explosive return man.

"I think it's just really also about [Rodgers'] hands and his versatility," former NFL QB E.J. Manuel said during the telecast of the Pro Day. "When you can catch the ball across the middle, he can run around fades, he can ISO up on a linebacker and run past him, he can ISO up on a nickel back and run past him, he can ISO on an outside corner and run past him.

"So I think he's the perfect prospect, especially talking about a guy that's gonna play slot for a long time in the NFL."

The slot could be just the foundation of the movable piece, however, as you can easily envision Rodgers lining up there, outside the numbers, or in the backfield. Then there could be a host of pre-snap movement roles for an inventive offensive coaching staff, be it jet sweeps, orbit motions, or simply as eyewash to get the opposing back seven out of sorts.

To that end, Rodgers wanted to highlight his football IQ and processing speed to NFL teams.

"How fast I am in everything. How quick and explosive I play," Rodgers answered when queried about what he was hoping to show off. "My 40, showing my true speed with a 4.44. And my route-running, my get-off, and how fast I came off the ball.

"They look for that, how fast you come off, because as a receiver if you don't show speed at the beginning of your route, the DB isn't going to be threatened."

Playing at Clemson where Rodgers won a national championship of his own and played for another also doesn't hurt. There is a certain swagger that accompanies that much success and Rodgers showed it off when asked who he would like to test himself against the next level.

"Jalen Ramsey probably," Rodgers said, picking the All-Pro cornerback from the Los Angeles Rams. "He's from Tennessee and I am, too. Two Tennessee boys going at it."

Locally, a dynamic space player like Rodgers could quickly upgrade three different areas for the Eagles - work from the slot, manufactured-touch looks, and the return game, an incredible value if you can get it in the third round.

John McMullen contributes Eagles coverage for SI.com's EagleMaven and is the NFL Insider for JAKIB Media. You can listen to John every Monday and Thursday on The Middle with Eytan Shander, Harry Mayes, former Eagles OT Barrett Brooks streaming live on both PhillyVoice.com and SportsMap Radio. John is also the host of his own show "Extending the Play" on AM1490 in South Jersey. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s EagleMaven. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.