Colts Called 'Potential Suitor' For Ex-Eagles Playmaker After Release
The Philadelphia Eagles had to make many difficult decisions over the last few days.
Philadelphia had to cut down the roster to 53 players and that led the team to part ways with some surprising players. The Eagles are loaded with talent and that meant that the team had to let some intriguing players hit the open market.
One player who ended up finding himself on the chopping block was tight end C.J. Uzomah. He had a down year with the New York Jets in 2023 but has been a playmaker throughout his career with New York and the Cincinnati Bengals.
He was fighting for the No. 2 tight end spot on the Eagles' roster, but missed out and now is considered to be one of the top tight end options on the open market. Because of this, Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox mentioned the tight end-needy Indianapolis Colts as a possible landing spot.
"C.J. Uzomah, Donald Parham Jr., (and) Josiah Deguara," Knox said. "The market is largely lacking in quality tight ends, but C.J. Uzomah, who was released by the Philadelphia Eagles, has prior starting experience.
"The 31-year-old started six games for the Jets last season and has 82 starts on his resume. His best statistical season was a 49-catch, 493-yard campaign with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2021...With Jelani Woods expected to miss multiple months following toe surgery, the Indianapolis Colts should also be in the tight-end market. Potential Suitors: Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts."
Uzomah likely won't be available for long. Don't be surprised if he lands a new deal this week.
