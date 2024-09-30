Colts League-Leaguer Is Trade Option For Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles should have a better understanding about team needs right now through four games of the season.
Philadelphia is 2-2 on the year, and just like every team, it certainly has some holes that could be filled. One that already has been mentioned a few times is the linebacker position. Because of this, Bleacher Report's scouting department floated Indianapolis Colts linebacker E.J. Speed as a trade fit ahead of the Nov. 5 trade deadline.
"Add Now: Trade for (linebacker) E.J. Speed, Indianapolis Colts," Bleacher Report said. "Linebacker has been a trouble spot for the Eagles over the last few years. While Zack Baun has been solid so far this season, Nakobe Dean had a 45.0 grade from Pro Football Focus through three games and Devin White has been inactive all four games. Meanwhile, Speed was recently ranked seventh overall on B/R's NFL Trade Block Big Board column and listed as a potential option for the Birds.
"The Eagles should try snagging Speed because of his ability to defend all areas of the field, attack the run and defend the pass," B/R's Kristopher Knox wrote. "Philadelphia put a lot of effort into reloading its defense this offseason, but it continues to await a turnaround."
Speed is a six-year National Football League veteran and has spent his entire career to this point as a member of the Colts. While this is the case, there's a chance that he is traded ahead of the deadline.
The 29-year-old has been impressive so far this season for the Colts and is leading the league with 47 total tackles and 34 solo tackles. He certainly could give the Eagles' defense a lift.
More NFL: NFL Legend Floated As Replacement For Nick Sirianni