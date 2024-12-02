Commanders $3.25M LB Predicted To Leave Washington For Eagles In 2025
There surprisingly isn't much time left in the 2024 National Football League regular season.
The Philadelphia Eagles have just five games left in the regular season. Philadelphia is 10-2 after taking down the Baltimore Ravens and everything is trending in the right direction for the franchise right now.
While this is the case, it feels like the regular season has flown by. Soon enough, the playoffs will be here and shortly afterward free agency and the draft will follow. The National Football League is a year-round business despite just 18 weeks of regular season action.
Philadelphia is great now but will need to go back to the drawing board this upcoming offseason like the rest of the league looking for ways to add. Bleacher Report's scouting department predicted that the team will end up landing Washington Commanders linebacker Dante Fowler Jr. in free agency to add more to the pass rush.
"2025 Free Agency: EDGE Dante Fowler Jr., Washington Commanders," Bleacher Report said. "On a similar note, (Brandon Graham) is expected to retire at the end of the year, and Josh Sweat is an impending free agent. While Nolan Smith could take over as the starter moving forward, the defense could still use some pass-rush help.
"That's where Fowler comes in, as he's been having a strong campaign with 8.5 sacks this fall heading into the weekend. While the 30-year-old who turns 31 in August has never been much of a run defender, he can get after the quarterback with over 50 career sacks. Plus, it'd be nice to steal a player from one of Philadelphia's biggest rivals and likely the club's biggest challenger in the division moving forward."
Fowler would be a great pickup, although it's too early to make a prediction like this. He has 8.5 sacks under his belt this season in 13 games for Washington. That would lead the Eagles if he was on the team right now. He has just a $3.25 million deal this season so maybe he wouldn't even be very expensive.
It's fun to think about free agency, but the Eagles should have their eyes on a much bigger prize right now as they are built to contend now.
