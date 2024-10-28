Commanders $3.75 Million DE Predicted To Cut Ties With D.C. For Eagles
Somehow we already are approaching Week 9 of the 2024 National Football League regular season.
It seems like just yesterday that training camp was beginning, and now, all of a sudden, November is about to be here, and we officially will pass the midpoint of the regular season. With each passing week, Bleacher Report's scouting department puts together a list of each team's biggest weakness with ways to fix the holes in free agency right now, next offseason, and in the draft next offseason.
Now that we are passing the midpoint of the regular season, we should start to hear even more speculation about ways teams can improve because now front offices have a very good look at rosters. The Philadelphia Eagles are an interesting team to watch out for. Bleacher Report mentioned the edge as an area that could be improved and predicted that the team will sign Washington Commanders defensive end Clelin Ferrell next offseason.
"2025 Free Agency: DE Clelin Ferrell, Washington Commanders," Bleacher Report said. "With Josh Sweat's contract about to expire and Brandon Graham set to retire at the end of the season, Philadelphia will likely be in the market for a defensive end this offseason. With Byrce Huff in the fold, the defense has a decent pass-rusher to turn to moving forward, but it could use an edge-setter against the run.
"Ferrell doesn't offer much as a pass-rusher, but he's made a career out of being a solid run defender. Also, he shouldn't be very expensive on the open market, giving the team a cost-effective solution to fill one of its needs."
Ferrell is a former first-round pick who has two sacks in five games so far this season. He's just 27 years old and could be worth taking a flier on.
