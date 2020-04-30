Corey Clement: I Want to Retire Here

Corey Clement’s view of free agency was simple. He didn’t want to be anywhere else but with the Eagles.

He told his agent not to bother him with other potential suitors and find a way to get him back to Philly, close to where he grew up and to a franchise that he helped deliver a Super Bowl three years ago when he had 100 yards receiving and a 22-yard touchdown in the Eagles triumph over the New England Patriots, 41-33, in SBLII.

The Eagles and Clement made it happen, agreeing to a one-year contract on Wednesday. Clement spoke to reporters via Zoom on Thursday.

“I’ve always been gunning to get back to Philly,” said Clement. “I was just eager to get right back to it, I have a lot left in the tank when it comes to Bird Gang life. I want to be here. I want to retire here one day.”

Clement, who is still just 25, said that he took it to heart that the Eagles chose not to tender him a contract when he was a restricted free agent in March.

“I love the city, but everything (about being with the Eagles),” said Clement. “If I could bleed green I would. Comes to a time where it’s a business. I understand. Now I can only look forward because I’m back to being an Eagle.”

Clement grew up across the Delaware River from Philadelphia in Glassboro, N.J., but, geography aside, there was another reason he had hoped to return to an organization that gave him a shot as an undrafted free agent coming out of Wisconsin in 2017.

That reason is Duce Staley, the Eagles’ assistant head coach, and running backs coach.

“I just love what Duce Staley brings to that offensive room,” said Clement. “I can put my last cent on it that that room is just untouched when it comes to the grind.

“The awareness, the attention to detail, just the everyday grind when it comes to Duce Staley. That guy acts like he’s playing the game and that’s what I want in a coach.”

Clement should have plenty in the tank since his usage has been sparse since his rookie season when he scored six touchdowns in the regular season during the Eagles’ run-up to the Super Bowl championship.

Injuries derailed his 2018 and 2019 seasons. In his encore season, he had just 103 touches before being shut down with an injury. Last year, he had just three kickoff returns before his season ended for shoulder surgery.

Two weeks ago, Clement was medically cleared to return.

“It’s been a rollercoaster,” said Clement. “I haven’t had the best two years that I wanted due to injury, but right now I can only keep my head high and realize I have to take my next opportunity as if it’s my last.”

As much as Clement wanted to return to the Eagles, it wasn’t a foregone conclusion.

Had the Eagles selected J.K Dobbins in the second round, which was a serious consideration, before deciding on quarterback Jalen Hurts, Philly may not have been in the market for another runner.

Clement said he didn’t sweat the draft, didn’t have any anxious moments, but knew his hope to return was strengthened when the Eagles didn’t address his position.

“They didn’t get a running back, so that was as clear as day,” said Clement. “I didn’t let that play into my decision. My decision was already set in stone for the Birds.”

Clement is one of six running backs now on the roster, and the Eagles may not be done adding at that spot. A source said they would like to add a veteran if they can. LeSean McCoy is a name that could make the most sense.

In addition to Clement, the other running backs on the roster include Miles Sanders, Boston Scott, Elijah Holyfield, and undrafted free rookie free agents Michael Warren and Adrian Killins.

“I’m coming in as a guy who has the rookie mindset again,” said Clement. “I’m coming in trying to take jobs. That’s what it has to come down. I have to get back to the dog-eat-dog mentality. Hat on, head down and let’s get to work.”