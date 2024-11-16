Could Bengals $21 Million Star Cut Ties With Cincinnati To Join Eagles?
The Philadelphia Eagles already have one of the most well-built rosters in football, but could they get even better after the season?
Philadelphia is no stranger to adding talent. Howie Roseman is one of the most aggressive general managers in football. It wouldn't be shocking at all to see him look to add even more talent to the franchise.
The Eagles are 8-2 and in first place in the NFC East. They clearly are in a good spot and very well could compete for a Super Bowl title this season.
After the season ends, it could make sense to add another receiver. The No. 3 receiver spot has given Philadelphia troubles in recent years and the 2024 campaign has been no different.
There will be some intriguing players available after the season, including Cincinnati Bengals star Tee Higgins. ESPN ranked Higgins as the top free agent for this upcoming offseason and Jeremy Fowler said there is "little to no chance" he returns to Cincinnati.
"What we're hearing: There's little to no chance Higgins is in Cincinnati beyond 2024," Fowler said. "People I've talked to feel pretty strongly about that, barring a major surprise. A second franchise tag would cost the Bengals around $26.2 million on a one-year rental. Higgins wanted out of Cincinnati last offseason, and the Bengals will likely allocate resources for a Chase contract. Higgins will have a strong market because of the number of receiver-needy teams and Higgins' WR1 traits."
A move for someone like Higgins would be somewhat shocking with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith on the roster. But, it's a fun thought. If they somehow could land Higgins, it would form the best receiving trio in football by far.
It definitely shouldn't be considered likely by any means and would take a lot of logistical changes, but it's a fun thought.
More NFL: Ex-Eagles All-Pro Comes To Jake Elliott's Defense After Brutal Night