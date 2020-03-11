Could Christian Kirksey Interest Eagles?

EagleMaven
Another linebacker fell from the free agent tree on Tuesday, and the Eagles could be in line to catch Christian Kirksey before he hits the ground. 

Even though the Eagles’ view of that position isn’t exactly 20-20, they still need linebackers after parting ways with Nigel Bradham and expecting to say good-bye to Kamu Grugier-Hill.

Kirksey is just 27. That’s a positive.

Kirksey is a leader on and off the field, a three-time captain of the Cleveland Browns and their emotional leader. That’s another positive.

In 73 games over six seasons in Cleveland, Kirksey made 480 tackles, 30 for loss, with 11.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and two interceptions. That’s positive production.

There is a big downside, however, and one reason the Eagles may let Kirksey land elsewhere.

Kirksey has struggled mightily with injury.

In 2018, his season ended after seven games with a hamstring issue. In 2019, his season ended after just two weeks with a chest injury.

The Eagles are looking to stay clear of injuries, something that has haunted them the last three seasons. For the third straight year, they have reconfigured their medical and training staff in hopes of finding the answer.

One answer may be to steer clear of players with injury history, such as Kirksey.

“I think what we learned the last couple of years is that hope isn’t a strategy and to sit there and think that something is automatically going to change and that you’re going to change a person, either their character or their history, it’s a big risk,” said general manager Howie Roseman at last month’s NFL Scouting Combine. “If you’re going to do something like that, the resource you put in it, you have to be willing to say there’s a good chance this may not work out.”

That’s not exactly a ringing endorsement for a player like Kirksey.

The need at that position, however, and the possibly inexpensive price to sign a player who has played just nine games the past two years may tempt Roseman to give it a try.

There are other teams in need of linebacker help, too, such as the Washington Redskins, so there will be competition.

The Browns also need linebackers since Joe Schobert is likely to follow Kirksey out he door and into free agency. Ironically, Cleveland could take a long look at Bradham and Grugier-Hill.

Kirksey was scheduled to make $16 million over the next two seasons had he remained with the Browns. Cleveland tried to renegotiate with him to lower that number, but the two sides couldn’t agree on a number.

Maybe the Eagles will find common ground and roll the dice.

It is highly unlikely, though.

