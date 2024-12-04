Could Cowboys Snatch Eagles Coach After Season?
The Dallas Cowboys surely haven't had the season they hoped to have, although they have turned things around of late.
Dallas is dealing with plenty of important injuries. Dak Prescott is done for the year but the Cowboys have won two straight games heading into a clash against the Cincinnati Bengals.
The Cowboys are 5-7 on the season and there has been a lot of chatter about the future of head coach Mike McCarthy. It doesn't seem like his job is fully safe and if the team struggles down the stretch, maybe a change could happen.
If the Cowboys do decide to cut ties with McCarthy, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said he "could see" Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore at least being considered as a head coach candidate by Dallas.
"Moore has certainly helped himself while coaching the Eagles' offense this season," Fowler said. "I could see him getting a look in Dallas and other places. The carousel pool is full of offensive candidates, though there's room for a sleeper, such as Tampa Bay's Liam Coen or Arizona's Drew Petzing, to make an impression. We saw that last year with Dave Canales surging late to land the (Carolina Panthers) job."
Moore spent a few years with the Cowboys in different coaching positions. In 2018, he began his coaching career as a quarterbacks coach. He eventually became the team's offensive coordinator but he and the team went their separate ways after the 2023 season.
He has been everything the Eagles could've hoped for this year, but could his time with the team be short-lived?
