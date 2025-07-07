Could Eagles Actually Sign 11,274-Yard Star?
The Philadelphia Eagles have been quiet lately.
Philadelphia still has some cap space at their disposal but have been waiting to strike. With training camp approaching, things have been quiet overall across the league. There are some talented guys still looking for new homes.
Heavy.com’s Beth Mishler-Elmore made a speculative list of three players the Eagles should consider. One name on the list was six-time Pro Bowler Keenan Allen.
"One possible solution for the receiver room is veteran Keenan Allen. Though now 33, Allen is no spring chicken, but he remains one of the most technically sound route runners in the NFL. He has over 10,000 career receiving yards over his career, and his experience and reliable hands would bring stability to the slot and provide an ideal complement to Brown and Smith.
"After a so-so 2024 season with the Bears (70 catches, 744 yards, seven TDs), Allen is likely available at a team-friendly cost. The Eagles could use a veteran presence who thrives on third downs and in the red zone, especially if Dotson fails to develop into a consistent contributor. Allen could be that guy."
This is a fun idea, but doesn’t seem too likely. Howie Roseman hasn’t been afraid to be aggressive while leading the Eagles. Allen clearly would be an upgrade for the No. 3 receiver spot, but would he want to come to a situation where he wouldn't be the No. 1 or even No. 2?
That doesn’t seem too likely, although that’s speculation. The Eagles have some cap space to work with, but this sounds more like a pipe dream than anything else. Although it is a fun idea.
