Could Eagles Bring Team Legend, Champion Back In 2025?
The Philadelphia Eagles don't have any big holes right now but it is fun to look ahead.
The Eagles have three games left in the regular season and hopefully will then do some damage in the postseason. Philadelphia is good enough to fight for a Super Bowl title this year. But, once the season ends, it wouldn't hurt to add another pass-catcher or two.
Philadelphia should look to add another tight end to pair with Dallas Goedert. He's dealt with plenty of injuries throughout the years and the 2025 season has been no different. One player who will be a free agent and should be worth looking into is former Eagles superstar and fan-favorite Zach Ertz.
He's been with the Washington Commanders this year and has shown that he clearly has something left in the tank. Entering the Eagles' Week 16 clash with Washington, Ertz had 54 catches for 526 yards and four touchdowns.
Ertz is 34 years old now and will be a free agent at the end of the season after landing a one-year deal with Washington. There could be an argument made to draft a young tight end and have them learn from Goedert. Even in that scenario, it could make sense to bring Ertz back into the fold on a cheap deal just to give Philadelphia more options.
The Eagles are a great team now and are built to contend over the next few years. Drafting a young guy and also bringing Ertz back for one more year could make sense.
