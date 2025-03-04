Could Eagles Cut Ties With $96 Million Star To Patriots?
Could the Philadelphia Eagles swing a surprising trade this offseason?
Before the Super Bowl, there was speculation about the future of AJ Brown in Philadelphia. He signed a three-year, $96 million deal with the Eagles, but some wondered if he could be on his way out of town through a trade.
It doesn't seem likely at all. There really isn't any reason to trade Brown. He's under contract and the Eagles just won the Super Bow. While this is the case, NBC Sports Boston New England Patriots insider called Brown a more "reasonable get" for the the Patriots than receivers like Tee Higgins, DK Metcalf, or Brandon Aiyuk.
"I love the fact that you are sensible enough to go back to AJ Brown instead of instead of barking up the Tee Higgins, DK Metcalf, and (Brandon Aiyuk) who are just not going to happen," Curran said on the "Jones & Keefe Show". "AJ Brown is a much more reasonable get. Why would the Eagles divorce themselves from him? I don't know exactly but I think that is reasonable."
Curran is a pretty plugged-in insider for New England so if he's saying it's a possibility, it's worth listening to, While this is the case, it would be an absolute shock if the Eagles moved on from Brown. Even if there was slight frustration during the 2024 season, there's no reason to trade him. The most likely option still seems to be Brown taking the field for the Eagles in 2025 and years to come.
