Could Eagles Find Solution In Ex-Colts Veteran?
The Philadelphia Eagles could use another safety right now after trading CJ Gardner-Johnson to the Houston Texans.
Philadelphia entered the 2024 season with safety question marks. There were people suggesting that the Eagles add another piece and they even tried to move James Bradberry to safety, but he got injured before the season began.
Ultimately, the Eagles didn't need to make any moves. They had the best defense in football this season and it propelled them to Super Bowl LIX. The Eagles now need to go to the drawing board, though. Safety again is in question, especially after trading Gardner-Johnson away.
He's going to be playing in the AFC South in 2025 and NFL.com's Nick Shook suggested that the Eagles could be the best fit for another guy from the division. Julian Blackmon is 26 years old and spent the last five seasons with the Indianapolis Colts. Shook linked him to the Eagles.
"Julian Blackmon - Philadelphia Eagles," Shook said. "The Eagles shipped out versatile safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson earlier this month as part of a number of defensive departures. Blackmon is a proven baller, needs a job and deserves a chance to play for a contender. Vic Fangio is also a proven expert at fitting versatile players like Blackmon into the perfect roles and maximizing the return. This pairing almost feels too obvious. We can't keep letting the Eagles get away with this!"
He had three interceptions last year in 16 games. Overall, he has 10 interceptions in five seasons across 66 games played. He has shown some flashes. In 2023, he held opposing quarterbacks to an eye-popping 46.4 quarterback rating in 46 targets against him, although that number increased to 103.2 in 36 targets in 2024.